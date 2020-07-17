Selected World Items from July 1995
• Things would never be the same in Willard as the town of 2,177 in southwest Missouri got its first traffic light that month.
• In an afternoon game in Kansas City, on the 27th, Yankee’s catcher Mike Stanley drove in Dion James to make the score 1 to 0. It was the only run needed as the Royals could not manage to score. The Royals had their first of 17 losing season at 70-74 but they did come in second in their division that year.
• On the 18th, “Dreams of My Father” was published. The book was a memoir by Barack Obama.
Some Local Items from July 1995
• Pictured on the seventh, Logan and Travis Miller, four-year-old twins of Jana and Glen, as they caught fish from Hazel Hill Lake.
• Sheriff Glenn Seymour announced on the 10th the upcoming release of a historical yearbook of the history of Missouri sheriffs and deputies from 1821 to 1995. The book depicted each county in the state with photographs and a brief history.
• On the 21st, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Sproat spent Friday night at the home of Keith Sproat. They attended the Davis-Eichelberger wedding on Saturday afternoon.
• Gail Crump in the role of Senator George Graham Vest gave his famous oration on a dog being man’s best friend as part of Old Drum Days on the 23rd.
Personal Perspective for July 1995
Having graduated from college, Rhae returned home. She had no trouble finding a job. She told the interviewer at Barnes and Nobles that she didn’t need a job; but she thought their store would be an interesting place to work.
When the family of our niece came for a visit that July, we shopped by the plaza and Rhae showed her cousins where she worked and gave them each a book suited to their interests. We all went to an afternoon Royal’s game which they lost to the Yankee’s; but the cousins got autographs and we all enjoyed the excitement.
When Rhae was ready to go back east, Barnes and Nobles provided her with a transfer to a Philadelphia store. Having a job helped her to secure a position with Merck Pharmaceuticals.
