Selected World Items from July 1990
• The West German Deutsche Mark became the official currency of East Germany as the two countries merged their economies.
• 2 Live Crew was charged with obscenity in Florida on the third. The next day they released “Banned in the USA.”
• On the 25th, the San Diego Padres made the mistake of asking Roseanne Barr to sing the National Anthem before their game with the Reds. On the same day, George Brett hit for the cycle, for his second time, in Toronto in the Royals 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Some Local Items from July 1990
• Mark Curtis was still celebrating his selection as a regular member of the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading team that month. In the previous year he had been on the reserved squad.
• July 17: Provost William Bloodworth at what is now UCM announced that Thomas S. Gladsky would become acting dean of Graduate Studies, replacing Harold P. Sampson upon Sampson’s retirement on Oct. 1.
• Tommy Collins, the new assistant basketball coach for what is now the University of Central Missouri, was featured in a “Muleskinner” article by Melissa Grant on the 26th. “My main focus is recruiting,” he said.
• On the 26, Don Nissanka, director of the University Conference Center at what is now UCM, announced that the center would reopen in August after completion of the renovation of it 136 rooms and suites.
Personal Perspective for July 1990
Our daughter Rhae was in Europe with People to People that summer. She spent the fourth away from her mother for the first time. She was in Lucerne, Switzerland, where it was not a holiday.
Sara and I enjoyed fireworks with her family. One of the nephews, a manager for a fireworks company, supplied the rockets. Wish you could have seen the display!
We continued to Tuscaloosa where we hadn’t been since our senior years. The inner campus looked much the same. Walking about brought back warm memories of our years there.
We were forced by a gentle rain to have our picnic lunch in the car. Still, in the context of early courtship, it had a romantic flavor. It was a happy time looking back and looking forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.