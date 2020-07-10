Selected World Items from July 1985
• According to newspaperarchives.com (ironically) on July 16, “Once upon a time, newspapers were the primary source of news and information. Now those old newspapers are an irreplaceable source for hundreds of years of history featuring the most notable historical events, such as the Civil War, World War 1, World War 2, the Vietnam War, Pearl Harbor, the Great Depression and they include the stories of your family’s lives.”
• The July 21 issue of “Time” magazine quoted former President Richard M. Nixon as saying he seriously considered using the atomic bomb four times during his presidency.
• That month (ironically?), “A View to A Kill” by Duran Duran topped the music charts.
Some Local Items from July 1985
• An ad on the seventh told of how Mr. Sears placed a want-ad for someone to repair watches for his business that sold watches. Mr. Roebuck responded and thus was born a highly successful, long-running enterprise which is now outmoded.
• On the 16th, Pioneer Garden Club members and their families attended the club’s annual summer picnic at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wright to celebrate the organization’s 51st birthday.
• Showing at the Campus Twin on the 21st was two Steven Spielberg films: “Back to the Future” and “Extraterrestrial.”
• Pictured on the 24th was Morris Collins who entered his 17th year of teaching that fall at Ridge View Elementary. He was a dedicated teacher, artist and family man.
Personal Perspective for July 1985
Thank you for reading this column. I bet that you are a regular reader. If this is your first time, then welcome. I hope you return. I view myself as a communicator, not as a writer; thus, I feel the need to have others with whom to interact. The internet provides one way to do that.
So, I do appreciate this mode. Still, I miss the central role that print media had played in people’s lives for all of my life. My earliest memories include my sisters reading the daily funnies to me. I learned to read with those same comics. So, forgive me if I sound somewhat bitter as I do miss the daily hard copy edition of newspapers.
