Selected World Items from July 1980
• On the seventh, Larry Holmes beat Scott LeDoux with a TKO in the seventh round in Bloomington, Minnesota, to defend his WBC heavyweight title.
• Johnny Bench hit his 314th home run on the 15th. For catchers, that homer broke the record set by Yogi Berra.
• July 16, Ronald Reagan won the Republican nomination for president of the USA at the convention in Detroit.
• On the 20th, Tom Watson bested Lee Trevino by four strokes to take the British Open cup. It was Watson’s third open victory.
Some Local Items from July 1980
• Notable defensive play preserved the 12-10 win for Warrensburg against Marshall on the 18th. Doug DeFrain got the win in relief and contributed key fielding, along with catcher Dave Nelson and infielder Tim Stumpff, as his team turned a key double play and a triple kill to abruptly end Marshall’s rallies.
• On the 19th, the Kiwanis Builders scored 21 unanswered runs thanks to the pitching of Francis O’Donnell who started and went the first three innings. Odessa only managed 7 runs as the Builders maintain first place in the league.
• Safeway’s ad on the 23rd included a wide choice of meats for 99 cents a pound. The selection included sliced bacon, breakfast sausage, fryers, Swift franks and Oldham’s sausage.
• Quarry Rock Park, west of Sedalia advertised itself as “A New Vacation Land” on the 25th. Entertainment that Saturday featured Daddy Bules, Diamond Jim, and Johnny Nace and the Midnighters.
Personal Perspective for July 1980
This is the 200th item in this series. When I started, I thought it would be long-running. Then, as I used the micro-film reader to select local items, I began having flashes in my right eye which had had a detached retina. I started thinking of an exit strategy. How many columns would I need not to lose “face?” I thought, perhaps one year would be enough.
Then, the ophthalmologist told me it was not my retina, that I only had migraines. So, I adjusted how I used the reader and things went along well enough until COVID-19 closed most things. Completing a column became more difficult; so, number 200 marks a success. I can see the possibility of completing the second year.
