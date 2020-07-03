Selected World Items from July 1975
• At Big Surf in Tempe, Arizona, surfers celebrated the fourth riding the tides generated by the oldest wave machine in the US. In like manner, folks enjoyed the only other American wave pool in Decatur, Alabama. At the end of the day in Decatur, fireworks reflected in the waters of the Tennessee River, lit the skies across from the water park.
• The World Aquatics Championships were July 19 through 27 in Cali, Colombia. The USA took the most medals across the board with 16 first place golds, 11 silvers and 10 bronzes for 37 total medals. East Germany was second with 27 total awards.
• President Gerald Ford became the first U.S. President to visit the site of the previous Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.
Some Local Items from July 1975
• A “Muleskinner” ad on the third: “Best coffee in town. Short orders – steaks and chops. Walker’s Restaurant Downtown.”
• As reported on the 15th, Glenn Pierce served as guest critic for the Kansas University Summer Theater productions.
• Robert Kendrick, head of the Deptartment of English, at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) was appointed to the editorial board of “Tristonia” a new Medieval studies journal.
• On the 21st, the lawn concert at UCM featured an ice-cream social and music. The event was held at the home of President and Mrs. Warren C. Lovenger.
Personal Perspective for July 1975
Sara’s birthday falls on the Fourth of July. Since our first year together, when I was a struggling graduate assistant, my present to her has been that we do whatever she wants.
My sister, Juanita, helped me provide the present in 1975 as she treated us to a day at Point Mallard near Decatur, Alabama. Yes, at the time it was home of one of only two water parks in the States that had a wave pool. Juanita helped watch young Ami Rhae while Sara and I enjoyed the waves. Later, the four of us relaxed in the lazy river and enjoyed the fireworks.
It was our first experience in a wave pool. Sara and I both left wanting more. Interesting how the first time is always the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.