Selected World Items from Jan. 2010
• Jan. 17, The Golden Globes were awarded. “Avatar” won for best motion picture. For dramatic films, Jeff Bridges in “Crazy Heart” and Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side” won for their performances in starring roles. For comedies, Meryl Streep starring in “Julie & Julia” and Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes were winners.
• On the 26th, the Olean Public Library in Ontario County New York announced the coming in February of the learning exhibit “Abraham Lincoln: Self Made in America.” The exhibit, which originated at the Lincoln Library in Springfield, Illinois, commemorated the 200th anniversary of the president’s birth.
Some Local Items from Jan. 2010
• Liz and Leo Kostas and their staff at Players restaurant celebrated their 25th year in operation on the 13th. Leo credited the quality staff and continuous hard work for the restaurant’s success.
• Thelma Johnson of Centerview turned 100 years on the 16th. She credited her long life to always being active and living a clean country life.
• On the 19th, dressed in period costume, Civil War reenactor Bill Wayne portrayed his great-great-grandfather in a presentation for the Daughters of the American Revolution.
• Terence Culler scored the game-winning bucket at the buzzer as Warrensburg beat Center 71-70. Tyler Schmidt lead head coach Chris Nimmo’s Tigers in scoring with 26 points.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 2010
Joanna and Clyde Fleener received one of our “Sunspots” cards that year. When Clyde saw me that January, he came over to tell me he enjoyed the card. It wasn’t the first time he had gone out of his way to greet me. On more than one occasion, he came to do me a good turn.
Clyde is on my mind because his death was reported the week of this Christmas past, just days before I wrote this piece. His name has appeared in this space twice. Once was when one of his daughter’s accomplishments were recognized and once when he was pictured performing as Abe Lincoln for elementary students. He was a natural Lincoln.
He was also a hard worker although his mild manners masked that trait. He worked hard and wise. His was a gentle and kind soul, one that is missed.
