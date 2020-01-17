Selected World Items from Jan. 1995
• A weather front brought freezing ice and snow across the United States on the sixth making travel difficult. In Missouri, roads were closed, many flights into St. Louis were canceled and flights were delayed into Kansas City.
• On the 12th, Erma Bombeck, in “Wits Ends,” wrote that children can find you with their problems whenever they want you. Now, she complained, kids had beepers. A friend of hers received a beep on the way to the delivery room; the child wanted to know if she could stay up late and watch Johnny Carson.
• A political cartoon on the 16th showed a car flying through a guard rail. The driver was saying, “Stay the course.”
Some Local Items from Jan. 1995
• According to police reports, four people were cited with alcohol-related violations over the New-Years weekend. One of these individuals was speeding while intoxicated.
• On the fourth, Gannet Hallar won the American Legion Speech Contest. She titled her speech, “The Constitution of a Changing World.”
• Chris Diehl was named Teenager of the Month by the Warrensburg Optimist Club on the 10th. Diehl was a senior at Warrensburg High. He had lettered in athletics, band and choir as well as being on the Honor Roll each semester.
• An ad on the 12th offered the new Ford Windstar for $20,695 or $315 a month for 24 months. The interest rate was 7.9%.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 1995
I was teaching “Introduction to Communication” that semester. It had 60-plus students. Suffice it to say, I hadn’t learned all their names after the first week of classes when one of those students came into my office.
He told me that he probably would not finish the course since he had been in a wreck where his best friend was killed. They had both been drunk. He didn’t know who was driving, but it was his car.
He asked me to write him a letter of recommendation in hope he could use the reference to influence the authorities against prosecuting him. Not knowing him, I had to refuse. I don’t know what happened to him after that; I only know how his story has haunted me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.