Selected Items from Jan. 1985
• On the fourth, the show “Dallas” regained its No. 1 status in the television ratings. The popularity of this show helped CBS to have a large lead over the other two networks at the midway mark of the season on the ninth.
• Garfield, in the cartoon of the ninth, was watching an exercise show. He thinks, “that person is so slim he has to step on the scale twice to weigh himself.”
• Jane Pauley returned as cohost of NBC “Today” on the 11th. She had increased her national profile when she gave birth to twins in 1983.
Some Local Items from Jan. 1985
• In her editorial on Jan. 7, Avis Tucker deplored the illegal connections to cable-television service. This theft amounted to over $15 million a year in Missouri.
• On the 13th, Fyrn and Estil Hunter celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Leeton Christian Church. They were wed on Jan. 10, 1955, in Clinton, Missouri.
• Video Visions opened in Holden on the 14th. They offered life-time membership for $15.95 and VCR rentals ranging from $3 to $5 for a day.
• Ernest R. Denning was elected director of the Warrensburg Industrial Development Corporation on Jan. 15. Charles Teter was elected to complete a three-year term as a board member.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 1985
Cable did not extend to our new house. The Teters had it on the corner, but I could not justify the expense of extending it the half mile to get it up to our house even if that was possible. So, we raised an antenna.
We got the signal from the four television stations in Kansas City; so, we could watch programs on all the existing networks. We bought a membership in Public Broadcasting (PBS). We watched PBS second only to CBS. We mostly recorded shows and played them when the three of us were together.
In the ‘90s, Larry Jones replaced the antenna with a stronger one and added a booster. We added two conversion boxes when the system went to high definition (HD). We have since replaced our analog TVs, but the boxes are still required in recording. The net change is we now get more channels.
