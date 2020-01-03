Selected Items from Jan. 1975
• On the first, in “Communication Research,” Robert W. Norton and Larry D. Miller of the University of Michigan published a paper on the dyadic (involving two) communication.
• In “The Born Loser” on the 20th, Brutus asked Hurricane Hattie what was happening at her house. She said she didn’t know because, “they spell everything.”
• “Wheel of Fortune” first aired on the sixth and “Barney Miller” debuted on ABC on the 22th.
Some Local Items from Jan. 1975
• On the 13th, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce named Faith Gange as its Citizen of the Month. She was director of a youth choir at Warrensburg First Methodist Church and did outreach with shut ins.
• In a letter to the Editor on the 15th, Myrtle Anderson reflected on the lives of her and her twin sister, Pyrtle, in Warrensburg. They attended Warrensburg High School and Central Missouri State College (now the University of Central Missouri) together and were wed in a joint ceremony. Both couples lived in California until the death of Myrtle’s husband when she moved in with Pyrtle and her family.
• The 16th was “Hillbilly Night” at the Holiday Inn with country music and barbecued ribs and chicken.
• It was announced on the 20th that the American Association of State Colleges and Universities had selected CMSU’s (now UCM’s) President Warren C. Lovinger to head a 22-member delegation to China.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 1975
In my Introduction to Communication class, I was teaching my Levels of Involvement based on the nature of the interaction of the two people. There are six levels with the highest being symmetrical. The quality of the relationship is judged by the number of levels at which a couple communicate.
At the symmetric level, each person is equal in relevant qualities. The level seldom occurs but is common with twins, such as the Andersons. Many experts agree that twins have their own language before they learn the language of their culture.
Conversations about unimportant matters is the second level: The chit chat of Vanna and Pat on “Wheel” is a good example. All six levels could be seen on “Barney Miller.” The funniest scenes where one person misunderstanding the other would represent the lowest level.
