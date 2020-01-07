Selected Items from Jan. 1980
• In “Peanuts” on the 15th, Lucy wanted to dictate her school report to Snoopy. Concluding that he didn’t take dictation, she left. He thought, “Perhaps I should learn short paw.”
• On the 18th, “Polly’s Pointers” included the tip that grapefruit spoons are good for eating cantaloupe and removing seeds from squash and other vegetables.
• BBC aired a program on which Barbara Woodhouse demonstrated her quick method for training dogs on the 21st.
Some Local Items from Jan. 1980
• An ad from Sirloin Stockade on the first listed its Monday through Thursday special as a sirloin platter including the all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar for $2.99. The regular price was $3.98.
• Mattie Mae and Russell Raber celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Wealley Center in Holden on the 15th.
• On the 17th, the Warrensburg Optimist Club selected John Lloyd as its Teenager of the Month. Lloyd was an active member of his senior class at Warrensburg High School including serving as treasurer of the Student Council.
• An article by Tim Bryant on the 21st told of an evening robbery at Schimmel’s IGA in Warrensburg. The thieves were spotted by the police in Holden and chased north on Route 131. The chase ended when officers James Flock and Billy Hutchinson cornered and disarmed the robbers.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 1980
Pepper, our little schnauzer, loved riding in our old VW with its rusted floorboard. He would stick his head out the window on our frequent trips from the old house to the building site.
Pepper gave us no trouble at the old house, but when we moved, he took up with the neighbor’s dog. The two of them became destructive. The neighbor insisted that we corral Pepper. So, that weekend, I bought fencing and prepared the area for the pin.
But, on Monday, we all had to go back to our classes. Tethering Pepper seemed to be our best option. He adjusted to it, it seemed. Still, on Wednesday, we came home and Pepper and the tether were gone. It remains a mystery what happened. Given the missing tether, I tend to think a person or persons were responsible. Perhaps it’s best not to know.
(0) comments
