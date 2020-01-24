Selected World Items from Jan. 2005
• On the third, a storm covered much of the country in ice prompting wide-spread power outages. In Kansas City, on the fifth, Western Electric Company reported 94,000 customers had lost power and only 20% of those had been restored.
• A 9.0 earthquake shook Indonesia on the eighth prompting a tsunami that killed over 200,000 people.
• “Experience is not what happens to you. It is what you do with what happens to you,” by Aldous Huxley was the answer to the “Cryptoquote” on the 19th.
Some Local Items from Jan. 2005
• A DSJ headline on the fourth was, “County is spared the worst of the storm.” The article was written by Terrence Arnold and Sue Sterling. Next to that column were pictures of ice-covered trees and landscapes.
• Jan. 11, Lee Bodenhamer Jr. died peacefully at home. Staff Segt. Bodenhamer, a Johnson County native, retired and returned home in 1968. His first military action had been with the Normandy invasion on D-Day.
• The HELP Group received a $25,000 grant from the Missouri Housing Trust to assist homeless individuals in Johnson County on the 12th. Service representative Susan Moore said the money would come in five installments.
• On the 18th, Warrensburg Optimist Club named Warrensburg High Senior Justin Hendricks its Teenager of the Month. He was the son of Janet and Ed Hendricks.
• Mark Dudley conducted a seminar on the forces of a tsunami at the University of Central Missouri.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 2005
The Lee Bodenhamer Jr. whom I knew was always a pleasant and insightful person. He was wise yet down to earth. I remember he bought a John Deer mower and told me, “It set me back some, but, you know, it’s likely to be the last mower I’ll ever buy.”
That exchange took place some time before the ice storm of 2005. The ice storm left us without electricity for days. We had a kerosene heater and a wood-burning stove in the basement as backup to the heat pump in our all-electric home. We had ample logs but I had to go in search of kerosene.
War and nature have a way of making us realize what is essential in life.
