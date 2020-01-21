Selected World Items from Jan. 2000
• Jan. 3, the American Bankers Association spokesman John Hall reported that ATM machines functioned accurately. Other computer operations accepted the number 2000 with only minor problems as the world entered the new year.
• On the fifth, U.S. Immigration officials announced that 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez would be returned to his father in Cuba. Gonzalez had been rescued floating on an inner tube in the waters south of Florida after his mother drowned in their attempt to escape Cuba.
• The answer to the “Crytoquote” on the 14th: “Social Progress makes the well-being of all more and more the business of each.” – Henry George
• In his column of the 21st, Art Buchwald proposed a TV show modeled after “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” He visualized a pilot in which presidential candidates answered questions. The last contestant was Donald Trump who offered to buy the program given he could name it after himself.
Some Local Items from Jan. 2000
• Heroes rocked in 2000 with music by Red Zone in their (for one night) Millennium Café. There was no cover charge.
• Jan. 3, Mike Greife reported for the DSJ an absence of computer problems across the county due to the change to the year 2000 (Y2K). He quoted Police Chief Gene Burden as saying, “It was a pretty quiet night.”
• On the seventh, Laura McLellan, the U.S. Census recruiter for Johnson County stressed the importance of the census in supplying information that would generate financial resources for the area.
• Flo and John Stapleton celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on the 30th at the Warrensburg Community Center.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 2000
In recognition of the potential end of the world as we knew it due to an unlikely world-wide computer meltdown, we abandoned our usual party tradition in welcoming the new year. Instead, we had a late-night fire on our hill and exploded fireworks at midnight. It was a pretty quiet, but, enjoyable evening.
On the second, I was back at my desk continuing my duties as the newly appointed director of (now UCM) Forensics. I knew the job would be demanding but rewarding. It was the first day of a new chapter.
