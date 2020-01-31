Selected World Items from Jan. 2015
• From “This Day in History – January:” On Jan. 1, 1908, the first ball dropped in Times Square. On Jan. 11, 1838, Samuel Morse and Alford Vail demonstrated the first electronic telegraph using Morse Code. On Jan. 14., 1784, the United States of America ratified a treaty with England ending the Revolutionary War. On Jan. 23, 1957, Wham-O introduced the first Frisbee. On Jan. 31, 1861, the Confederate States of America appointed Gen. Robert E. Lee as its Commander in Chief.
Some Local Items from Jan. 2015
• From “Backward Glances” for the 7th: In 1970, Mrs. Lucean Hunter hosted the Greendoor Extension Club. Mrs. Emerald Wonderly and Mrs. Oscar Wolfrun gave talks on “Heart Attacks” and “Citizenship.”
• “Backward Glances” reported that Club 46 met on Jan. 8, 1970, at the home of Mrs. Gary Weaver. She and Mrs. William Carleton gave the program, “Amusement Game.”
• Gary Braun, foreman of the Chilhowee Farmers Produce Exchange, attended the Beef & Swine Clinic at Farmland Industries School in Jan. 1970 according to “Backward Glances” for the 13th.
• The Granary advertised a fried-chicken dinner with vegetables, tossed salad and fried bread back in Jan. 1985 according to the 21st edition of “Backward Glances.”
• “Backward Glances” recalled the January 1985 ad from the Twin Movies. Dino De Laurenthis’ “Dunes” and Roy Scheider in “2010: The Year We Met” were showing on the 23rd.
• An ad from Walmart in Jan. 1985 had infants and children racers for $5.27, according to “Backward Glances” on the 29th.
Personal Perspective for Jan. 2015
“So, you do the ‘Backward Glances,’” a man recently said to me. Indeed, most of the comments I hear link me to “Glances.” And, then, when no title is used, people mostly talk to me about local events. One man told me I was doing a community service in reminding us of our past. Another said, “I like how you remember the little people.” Of course, I appreciate all references to this column.
Only one person has told me that he thought my approach was better than the old “Glances.” But, one did say she liked my perspectives and one said, “You have to read the whole thing!” If you’ve read to this point, you are my type of person.
