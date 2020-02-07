Selected World Items from Feb. 1985
• At the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, 17-year-old Tiffany Clin won gold in the women’s competition on the 1st and 21-year-old Brian Boitano won the men’s title on the 2nd.
•On the 8th, the 21-year-old German swimmer Michael Gross set a record pace in the 800-meter free stroke.
•An arbitrator, on the 21st, awarded 25-year-old outfield Tim Raines $1.2 million a year from the Expos.
• On Feb. 24, Yul Brynner took the stage at the Broadway Theatre in New York City to resume his role as the King of Siam. It was a role he had performed over 4600 times since his first performance in the “King and I” at the age of 31.
Some Local Items from Feb. 1985
• Young Stephanie Fitzgerald was pictured on the 9th as she watched her brother Jeremy playing on the recently-installed playground equipment at Grover Park.
• Feb. 5, six young men were awarded Eagle Scout Badges as the Boy Scouts of America celebrated its 75th anniversary. These lads were Brad A. Castaner, John R. Dixon, Jonathan F. Leahy, Jay Miller, Michael Parr and John Younger.
• The U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce, on the 6th, named Amy True one of its Outstanding Young Women in America for her contributions to the community.
• On the 11th, Marion Woods, operations manager at KOKO, announced major programming changes that included a switch to a 24-hour format with adult contemporary music.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 1985
Even in the 1980s, even before computers, we observed that “young people” had difficulty making change. They had grown up with calculators. Today, as grandparents, we do recognize that there are some smart youth among us, perhaps some other than our grandchildren.
In many recent conversations, I’ve listened and shared experiences where a young person (and increasingly, everyone is younger) lacked needed skills, was disrespectful or just generally had bad manners.
After most of these discussions I am reminded of the quote: “The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love clutter in place of exercise.” The quote is, of course, from Socrates referencing kids in ancient Greece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.