Selected World Items from Feb. 2015
• “Parenting an adolescent is like the shortsighted leading the blind,” was the start of an article on the “Be Yourself” webpage on the 14th.
• In “Psychology Today” on the 25th, an article based on Dr. Alice Boyce’s book, “The Anxiety Toolkit,” provided eight suggestions for dealing with concerns for raising a child within the context of dangers in today’s world. The first was to accept that you are fearful. The second was learn the factual bases for the fear. Another was to work with your child in a reasonable, step by step, way to minimize any potential harm.
Some Local Items from Feb. 2015
• Feb. 10, the DSJ took first prize in the small-circulation division of the AP General Excellence Competition.
• Dancing under spinning lights, in a picture on the 12th, were Joe Williams and his 8-year-old daughter, Cara. The picture was taken at the Daddy-Daughter Dance held at the Warrensburg Community Center. Due to the popularity of the event, Recreation Superintendent Amy Epple said the dance was expanded to two nights, Feb. 6 and 7.
• It was announced on the 14th that Warrensburg Senior Kristen Dale, daughter of Stacy and Todd Dale, was the Optimist Club Teenager of the Month for January.
• On the 20th, Margaret Irvine of Holden was planning her 100-birthday celebration. She was born March 2, 1915, northwest of Pittsville.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 2015
The good thing about exercising your brain is that you learn new things, especially new things about yourself, even at a mature age. Recently, it occurred to me that I’m like everyone else: I want to be different.
That thought has stayed with me as I reflect back on 2015 and our, then, 8-year-old granddaughter and the guidance we provided for her and for her parents in our desire to see her become a productive, happy and independent, yet popular member of society.
We need in ourselves and we need to nurture in our children the ability to be bees and to be steel: conforming when what society asks us to do is reasonable and useful yet resisting change when the request is unreasonable and harmful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.