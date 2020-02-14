Selected World Items from Feb. 1995
• On the sixth, President Ronald Reagan celebrated his 84th birthday.
• Lead singer for “The Beach Boys” wed former model Melinda Ledbetter on the sixth at Palos Verdes in Peninsula, California.
• On Valentine’s Day, Roseanne Barr wed lifeguard Ben Thomas at Caesars Tahoe in Nevada. Their divorce came in 2002.
• Michael Bloomberg celebrated his 53rd birthday on the 14th.
• Four Waco men were able to celebrate Valentine’s Day as they walked away from the wreckage of a two-engine plane that crashed that day at the McGregor (Texas) Airport.
• On the 19th, Pamela Anderson and Rocker Tommy Lee wed in Cancun. Their marriage lasted just over three years, but their on-again, off-again relationship continued until 2008.
Some Local Items from Feb. 1995
• “Steak Dinner for Two,” read the ad on the third from Golden Corral. It was its Valentine’s Day special for only $14.95.
• Pictured on the sixth was Deborah Agee Swangen at Trail’s Regional Library as she demonstrated how her grandmother served Caster Oil to her children and other stories based on her family history.
• The Warrensburg Senior Center hosted a Valentine dinner and dance on the 14th. Picking Friends provided the music.
• On the 17th, the Warrensburg Lady Tigers finished a perfect 25-0 season. Coach Sharon Monnig’s team won the West Central Conference championship with a 90-20 win over Clinton.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 1995
My mother told me that I was born on the 14th, but my birth certificate has the date as the 15th (my name is also misspelled, but, somehow, officials have accepted my mother’s word on the spelling). As I matured, I recognized that love is more important than one’s age. So, I celebrated being loved on the 14th, and was happy to wait until the 15th to officially become 52 years old. In that way, I got to celebrate twice.
You are probably reading this on Valentine’s Day, and I do sincerely hope you can spend much of the day with someone who loves you. Certainly, I hope you have love in your life even if the/those loved one(s) cannot be with you today. Love and being loved are core to adjustment and happiness.
