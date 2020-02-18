Selected Items from Feb. 2000
• The “Blondie” strip on the 9th had the daughter asking Blondie if men of Dagwood’s age went through a midlife crisis. Looking over at Dagwood, Blondie said, “Yes, but he slept through his.”
• On the 14th, Ann Landers, in response to a WWII vet who had been happily married for 55 years, said “Happy Valentines” to all the vets who had served us all.
Some Local Items from Feb. 2000
• On the 16th, results of competitions for the Warrensburg Area Vocational -Technical students were announced. Stephen Wolfe, Scott Rinelle, Josh Schwaarten and Michael Alfred advanced to the state competition.
• The Warrensburg Lady Tigers 68-48 victory over Sedalia advanced the team into the top five teams in the state. Head coach Sharon Monnig praised her four seniors: Kelli Brisco, Renee Carter, Ashlie Watts and Emily Watts.
• DSJ subscription rates on the 29th were $17.33 for three months or $48.22 a year.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 2000
The illogical, stupid even, decision I made to serve my last semester at Central Missouri as director of Forensics brought fast consequences, both good and bad. Working with the squad of intelligent and talented coaches and competitors was energizing, enabling me to do all that needed to be done.
The press releases I wrote on the team’s successes brought an email from Ted Nicoll, formally with Central’s Department of Power and Transportation. He was teaching oral English at the Foreign Affairs College (FAC) in Beijing, China. He requested suggestions for preparing students for competitive debate competition. I said I could provide that and asked if he could help me get a job at FAC. That began the process that took Sara and me to Beijing.
While at a tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, my retina became detached. That was on Friday evening. I had judging as well as coaching responsibilities for the next two days which I performed without sight in my right eye. Then after the team won a van full of trophies on Sunday evening, I had to drive back to Warrensburg. My inability to get prompt attention to the retina contributed to the loss of sight in that eye for the next three-plus years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.