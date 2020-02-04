Selected World Items from Feb. 1980
• Kansas City coach Marv Levy and quarterback Steve Fuller began the month analyzing their 1979 season where they finished 7-9 and last in the AFC West Division.
• From “Quote/Unquote” on the 13th: “We live in a culture based on success. But, life isn’t for that. Life isn’t for getting you ready to accept an Oscar. Life is for getting you to the point where you can accept an Oscar from yourself to yourself.” – Dustin Hoffman; and “My job is based on my ability to intimidate…. What I do is all within the rules. Change the rules and I’ll change my behavior.” — Jack Talum, Oakland Raiders defensive back.
• In what has been termed “Miracle on Ice,” the U.S. Hockey team defeated the Soviets 4-3 on the 22nd. Two days later, USA defeated Finland to claim the Gold Metal.
Some Local Items from Feb. 1980
• An ad on the fourth from Shorty’s at the junction of Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 50 offered a Wednesday special of a three-piece chicken dinner for only $1.92 which included a drink.
• After an inspection of the ice on Lion’s Lake on the fifth, Park Superintendent Marion Hancock said, “Not yet.” For safety sake, skaters would have to wait.
• On the 11th, Patrick Herring and Steve Rhodes were pictured skiing cross-country at Pertle Springs.
• For a few days Lions Lake was frozen sufficiently for skating. There, on the 18th, Sue James and Mark McGinnis were photographed on ice skates.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 1980
Last year, I was wrong in my prediction that the Chiefs would go to the Super Bowl; so, this year, I stopped short of making the same prediction. When Patrick Mahomes was injured, I was glad I had not made the prediction again. Now, as we all know, it would have been correct. And, how sweet it is!
As I write this, on Jan. 22, I can say it has been a great year for the Chiefs. As you read it, I’m thinking you know how close the game was between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Of course, I’m also hoping you know that the Chiefs won and Mahomes was the MVP.
