Selected World Items from Feb. 1990
• On the fifth, Notre Dame became the first university to sell the rights to broadcast its football games. In a five-year deal, NBC bought those rights for a reported $75 million.
• In Baltimore on the sixth, ground was broken for the Orioles’ new baseball stadium. The cost of the new structure was expected to exceed $105 million.
• In an upset on Feb. 11, James “Buster” Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson in the 10th round for the World-Heavy-Weight-Championship fight held in Tokyo, Japan. Douglas’ purse was $1.5 million while Tyson got $6 million.
Some Local Items from Feb. 1990
• A Bi-Lo ad ran on the 20th. From the deli: smoked chicken $2.99 each; potato salad 89 cents a lb.; snow-crab clusters $3.99 each. From the bakery: bread two loaves 99 cents. Danish snails two for 89 cents.
• On the 22nd, the Board of Regents at what is now the University of Central Missouri announced a 5-to-20% increase in housing and room charges. Tom Edmunds, VP for Finance and Administration, said the increase was due to the installation of a new telecommunication system. He predicted the new system would result in lower phone bills for the students.
• Both the Jennies and Mules were victorious at Pittsburg State on the 24th. The win for the Jennies gave coach Jon Pye’s team first-place seating in the upcoming MIAA tournament. The Mules win kept coach Lynn Nance’s team in contention for first place.
• An ad on the 27th congratulated the Crest Ridge High School Cougars for winning the I-70 Conference. The Vern Meinders-coached team was 6-1 in the conference, 23-5 overall and won second place in the district tournament.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 1990
I know I’m not telling you anything with the idea that major sports are driven by money. But, have you considered the role that advertising plays in all of that? Most of us attend few if any major sporting events. Even considering cable fees, we pay little in direct costs. Yet, we do pay for all those large salaries, executive planes, endorsement contracts, etc., through advertising. It is a hidden tax that all consumers pay whether they watch big-time sports or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.