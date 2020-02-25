Selected World Items from Feb. 2010
• After five, less-than-stellar years with the Oakland Raiders and one playoff loss with the Saints, quarterback Drew Brees found success as the most valuable player in leading his team to a 31-17 win over the Colts in Superbowl XLIV on the seventh.
• In the “Peanuts” cartoon on the ninth, Charlie Brown, reflecting on his roster for the upcoming season, complained to Lucy about her poor play in the outfield the previous season. She responded, “Put me down for right field.”
• The solution provided to the Feb. 11 “Cryptoquote” was, “A poet is someone who stands outside in the rain hoping to be struck by lightning.” – James Dickey.
Some Local Items from Feb. 2010
• The Warrensburg Optimist Club named Ashton Doak as its Teenager of the Month. Doak was a daughter of Vicki and Daniel Doak, Centerview.
• On the 17th at the Multi, Dusty Allen came off the bench to score six straight points moving Kim Anderson’s Mules to within two points of the University of Nebraska-Omaha halfway through the second half. That run excited the crowd as it felt the start of a comeback. Two minutes later, Ryan Harris sunk a three-pointer to tie the game and the Mules went forward to win 89-84 moving the team to a 23-1 overall and a 16-1 MIAA record.
• On the 24th, seniors Tyler Schmidt and Terence Cullier combined for 46 points in the Warrensburg 78-68 win at Oak Grove. The win advanced the Tigers to the district tournament.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 2010
Thomas Edison told us, “The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” Edison’s philosophy guided me 10 years ago even as it does as I write this column. However, I’m also aware of the definition of insanity, attributed to Albert Einstein: “Doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different outcome.”
Are you saying that the difference in the two sayings is an adjustment between tries? Okay, we have: to succeed you must be persistent and adaptive. Still, something is missing! I don’t know what it is; so, each day, all I can do is try one more time.
