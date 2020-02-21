Selected Items from Feb. 2005
• Feb. 6, Superbowl XXXIX was played in Jacksonville, Florida, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. The game was tied 14 to 14 after three quarters but New England scored 10 unanswered points to start the final period. Coach Andy Reid’s Eagles, led by Donovan McNabb, were only able to score another touchdown as they went down 24-21.
• On the seventh, Ellen MacAuthur reached land becoming the first person to sail solo around the world. The trip took over 71 days.
Some Local Items from Feb. 2005
• Stargarden Foundation held its first public star party at the Charles Douglas Observatory on the fifth. Amateur astronomer Rob Robinson spoke on star clusters.
• Feb. 6, in an ad, Thelma Johnson thanked everyone for the cards, gifts and visits she received in recognition of her 95th birthday.
• Central’s women performed well at the Mules Relays on the 10th. Robin Miller won the high jump clearing 5’7”; Cody Varner soared 17’1/2” to place fifth in the long jump.
• On the 17th, three Warrensburg High football Tigers signed letters of intent to play college ball. These three were Lance Neal, Jacob Roach and Matt Schmitt.
• Joyce and John McMurphy observed their 50th wedding anniversary on the 19th and Willa and Paul Pearson celebrated their 60th on the 20th.
Personal Perspective for Feb. 2005
Jacksonville was able to compensate for its lack of hotel rooms by having cruise liners docked at its port to accommodate the huge Super Bowl crowds. The compensations that coach Reid made that year were not as successful.
Fortunately for Kansas City fans, Reid’s supposed inability to win the big game prompted the Eagles to release him. Their loss was the Chiefs gain. Then, Donovan McNabb was no Patrick Mahomes, but no one is. In both cases, Reid was able to get the most out of his quarterbacks.
While it could have been a déjà vu experience for Reid, he and Mahomes, as well as the team, if not all the fans, were confident that they could overcome the 49ers’ 10-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game. AND, they did!
As Reid has repeatedly asked: How about those Chiefs?
