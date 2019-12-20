Selected Items from Dec. 1999
• In the cartoon on the 7th, Garfield told the teddy bear that Christmas was coming. When the bear failed to respond, Garfield said, “He’s containing his enthusiasm.”
• Out of Springfield, Missouri, on the 16th, a survey showed that Missourian were not concerned as of yet about the approaching millennium and any negative consequence.
• Dec. 13, George W. Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney and five other Republican candidates answered questions in a nationally televised debate held in Des Moines, Iowa.
Some Local Items from Dec. 1999
• On the third, Krazy Kats, promoted as the mid-west’s premier oldies band, played their classic 50-60’s music at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge.
• Dr. Bobby Patton was sworn in as the 13th president at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM). In his first official address at that ceremony, he announced the launch of a major fund-raising campaign to help compensate for the continual erosion of state appropriations to the university.
• In a column published by the DSJ on the 23rd, Mealy A. May, Warrensburg High student and president of its Art Club, reviewed the history of the art calendar produced by the club and thanked all who supported the effort.
• On the 27th, Joyce and Ed Barnes celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Northside Christian Church.
Personal Perspective for Dec. 1999
Harold Lawson’s death had left UCM’s debate squad without a coach. I felt compelled to volunteer to fill that void. Although my abilities in that area didn’t rival some other faculty, my knowledge of the team did. They needed someone who cared for them. That act ended my smooth transition from UCM.
When our daughter, Rhae, came for term break, she brought with her the two cats she had adopted. The male, Vince, was an older cat. He had stayed with us on several occasions and played the role of uncle to the four cats who were born in our basement. The female, Noel, was an infant. As you read this, she remains nearly as spry as she was those 20 years ago. She is a model for living a long life: she eats sparingly, exercises daily and is very social.
