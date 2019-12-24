Selected Items from Dec. 2004
Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor survivor Paul Goodyear remarked on the rapid decline in the number of living WWII vets. Goodyear visited the site of the 1941 Japanese attack to support improving the US Arizona Memorial and changing its name to the Pearl Harbor Memorial.
In the “Blondie” comic strip on the 17th, Herb asked Dagwood for help in stringing outside lights, but each told the other to go in a different direction. They ended up tying themselves together with the cords and having to yell for someone to come and help them.
Some Local Items from Dec. 2004
The president of Warrensburg Lady Elks Dee Johnson presented a check in support of the Survival Adult Abuse Center to Director Jessica Wood on the third.
At the Johnson County Fair Grounds on the fourth, Joyce and Marvin (Bill) Lyle celebrated their 50th anniversary hosted by their children and grandchildren.
On the seventh, Knob Noster’s Mayor Edward “Bud” Thering presented a Humanitarian Award for Caring to six-year old Stephanie Richardez. Richardez directed emergency rescue personnel to her home when her three-year old sister was on the verge of death. Richardez’s parents did not speak English.
There was an ad on the 14th for Tell Someone They’re Doing a Good Job Week which was that week. Pictured were students from Warrensburg Middle School and residents of Warrensburg Manor Care Center with the caption, “Generations come together to make magic.”
Personal Perspective for Dec. 2004
Our neighbors all had elaborate light displays to add to our enjoyment of the holidays. We were sufficiently settled back in our home from our three-year sojourn in Asia by then. I thought it would be good to add a token to this neighborhood effort.
A 16-foot cedar stood to the north of our house within reach of an extension cord. It qualified for decoration. I trimmed branches to permit me to climb its interior and string the lights.
That weekend as I was returning home driving west along Hale Lake Road, I topped a hill and there, in plain view, I could see the tree on our hill. I was thrilled. Others were also. I got several compliments.
