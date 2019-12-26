Selected Items from Dec. 2009
Washington University in St. Louis named its Center for Politics and Religion in honor of former Sen. John Danforth on the 18th.
On the 11th, in a letter to “Dear Amy,” a woman complained that her ex-husband had kept their Christmas-tree decorations which held strong sentimental value to her. Amy advised her to ask him nicely for their return with an explanation of why the ornaments were important to her.
The New York Downtown Athletic Club presented the Heisman Trophy to Alabama running back Mark Ingram Jr. on the 15th. He was the first Alabama player to receive this award.
Some Local Items from Dec. 2009
On Dec. 5, Warrensburg photographer Dave Kopp won first and second place in the sports division by the SEEN contest. The awards were presented at Studio Altius in Maplewood, Missouri.
On the ninth, the Mules basketball team was ranked number one in NCAA Division II for the first time since 1980. It was the sixth time in Kim Anderson’s tenure as head coach that the Mules had been nationally ranked.
Living Solutions sponsored a bingo party at Warrensburg’s First Christian Church on the 11th. Event Coordinator Lisa Ridgeway noted the community involvement contributed all the prizes. Guest Michelle Groves spoke for the participants on how the event provided an opportunity “not to be stuck in the home.”
Station KMZU named three Warrensburg High School football players to its “Dream Teams.” These players were Layton Moore, Garett Larson and Ryan Hurr.
Personal Perspective for Dec. 2009
With Photoshop assistance from Doug Harris, I sent out cards with artwork and messages adopted from my little book “Sunspots” that season. I hoped to generate more sales. The book really does make an excellent Christmas gift. But then, I’m still hoping for more sales of the book. Reader’s World agreed to stock copies and they have sold six copies this year. Yes, Christmas has passed but the book’s beauty remains.
Mother Moon, the poet in “Sunspots,” said:
“Promote the assets that are yours. And you will prosper with slow growth even,
“You need to pace yourself and be content. Your fresh produce brings pleasure to others and you bring them joy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.