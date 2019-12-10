Selected items from December 1984
On the 4th, Ziggy, the cartoon character, looked in the mirror and said he liked being himself, but then concluded, “I’ve never been anyone else.”
Television personality Howard Cosell retired from Monday Night Football on Dec.14. He was instrumental in the program’s launch, which first brought football to weeknight television in 1970.
Some local items from December 1984
An ad for Captain D’s on the 4th offered its seafood platter for $4.99 regular price and Monday and Tuesday all-day specials for the two-piece fish dinner for $1.99.
On the 8th, Warrensburg Super 8 Motel Manager Melissa Grant announced its grand opening. Door prizes included free lodging for both its king-sized and water-bed rooms.
The Berith Players of the First Presbyterian Church presented the play “The Hole in Christmas” on Nov. 8 and 9. The play by Jack Kurtz presented a view of the world without any Christmas.
Warrensburg native and University of Missouri Law School student Lissette Reid placed first in regional moot-trial competition in Lincoln, Nebraska, as announced on the 18th.
Personal perspective for December 1984
In my study of how different people process persuasive messages, I observed that individuals could be differentiated based on their assumptions about truth. Jim Floyd helped me develop a questionnaire. We called the measure the Platonic Personality Inventory. The Inventory predicted some key outcomes including when two individuals would be attracted to each other.
We identified four sets of assumptions about reality. The A set believes truth comes from a scientific processing of events; the B set believes truth is based on eternal principles; the C set believes each group of persons creates their own truth (truth is social/cultural); and the D set believes truth is personal (truth is what we define it as being).
Few of us rely totally on one set, but most of us function on a combination of no more than two. Thus, it is possible to say someone is an AB, a BC, a CD etc. People with a C in their profile tend to be the most popular.
Jim and I worked hard collecting and processing results with our inventory. These exploratory results were promising. Then, real-world events, including his son’s death, brought our platonic world to an end.
