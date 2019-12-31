Selected World Items from Dec. 2014
• On the second, Stephen Hawking claimed that artificial intelligence could become a threat to human existence on earth.
• Individuals protested across the country on the third after a New York City grand jury decided not to charge police officers in the choke-hold death of Eric Garner.
• Dec. 5, hundreds arrived at the Missouri Capital to protest the grand jury’s decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
• In a letter to “Dear Amy” on the 17th, a parent expressed concerns over the person her college-educated daughter was dating. Amy told the man he had to accept that his daughter was an adult. Amy said it might help the man to consider what positive asset his daughter saw in the man.
• In the Dec. 19 panel of “Blondie,” Dagwood came home with a large ham saying, “It had my name on it!” Indeed, it did have his name on the tag, and Dagwood had a magic marker in his pocket.
Some Local Items from Dec. 2014
• On the eighth, Warrensburg Police Chief Bruce Howey said he followed about 70 peaceful marchers as they protested the verdict in the Michael Brown case.
• From the “Backward Glances” column of Dec. 11: “CMSC (now UCM) debaters placed first at the Mound Builder Debate tournament at Southwest College, Winfield, Kansas. Tim Hare and Claudette Bayless registered a perfect 8-0 record.
• The Sunrises Optimist Club selected swimmer Hagan Zinecker as its Athlete of the Month on the 18th. It was the second straight month he had received the honor.
• The Associated Press named UCM’s running back LaVance Taylor to its Little All-American Team on the 18th. He had set bowl recorders for rushing yards in the Mules 48-21 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Live United Texarkana Bowl.
Personal Perspective for Dec. 2014
Christmas has passed yet many of us will keep our decorations up through the month of January. Would it be nice if we could continue to promote the spirit of Christmas not just through January but throughout the year? In Christ’s words, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
