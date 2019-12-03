Selected items from December 1974
• On Dec. 1, Detroit, Michigan, had its second worst snowstorm with 19.1 inches of snow.
• The jobless rate had soared to a 13-year high at 6.5% as reported on the 6th.
• On Pearl Harbor Day, weather varied across the nation: Boston had a high of 46, a low of 28 and rain; Miami had a high of 77, a low of 60 and partly cloudy weather; New Orleans had a high of 64, a low of 55 and rain; San Diego had a high of 69, a low of 48 and clear skies; Seattle had a high of 53, a low of 42 and cloudy weather.
• On Dec. 17, Mideast rhetoric got hot as Israel accused Russia of shipping Syria 300 fighters and 1,000 missiles.
Some local items from December 1974
• On the 3rd, William E. Foley and Perry McCandless were two of three individuals to receive citations of merit from the American Association of State and Local History at a luncheon in Columbia.
• On Dec. 6, Editor William C. Tucker expressed pleasure to see support coming from the federal government to help develop wind energy. The government was spending a half million dollars in this program and the Atomic Energy Commission was building a wind-driven turbine engine.
• Forecast for the 10th: Clear and warm; low of 20, high of 50; winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
• TG&Y store offer in the Northpark Shopping Center ad on the 20th: men’s parkas $12.
• Forecast for Christmas Day: Travelers advisory: sleet and then more snow.
Personal perspective for December 1974
When I interviewed for a job here, I was told if I didn’t like the weather I could just wait around for a while and it would change. I actually thought, “I can stand anything for a while.”
By December of 1974, I had realized that I might not like the change any better. We had made a harrowing journey round trip in blowing snow the previous December so that Sara’s mother could see her newest granddaughter. It was a good thing we did because that February Sara flew to Alabama for her mother’s funeral. We were blessed that Babs Brooks could watch 5-month old Rhae while I taught.
The weather does give us a safe, and yet interesting, subject for conversation. A student from San Diego, California, once told me how boring the weather was there. At least here, we have variety.
