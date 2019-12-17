Selected Items from Dec. 1994
Noted television evangelist Jim Bakker completed his prison sentence for fraud on the first.
Dec. 2, it was announced that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%, a four-year low. Labor Sec. Robert Reich said the economy was in a Goldie-Locks expansion: “It was neither too hot nor too cold.”
On the seventh, a man walked onto the George Washington Bridge in New York City, called Howard Stern on his cellphone and told Stern that he planned to jump. Stern talked to the man during his radio broadcast for five minutes until the Port Authority police could arrest the man.
Art Buchwald talked satirical about his time in an orphanage in response to Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich’s solution to welfare which seemed to be to put children in orphanages.
Some Local Items from Dec. 1994
Dec. 2, Editor Avis G. Tucker encouraged her readers to make Christmas brighter for others. She stressed the opportunity for helping that was provided by the Food Center.
A picture on the sixth showed Judi Jett admiring an Angel Tree in the Central Missouri Credit Union Lobby. The tree was sponsored by the credit union and Catholic Charities.
An ad on the eighth offered the public a chance to cut their own tree at Pinewood Acres six miles north of Warrensburg just off Highway 13. It was its first year open.
On the 14th, Janet Earnest, Maryn Welch and Jan Batten admired the “angel” tree at the Johnson County Courthouse. The tree was covered with sheets of paper with names of children in need of presents as part of a program sponsored by the Salvation Army and Family Services.
Personal Perspective for Dec. 1994
Looking backward, I can not improve on Editor Tucker’s advice to help make Christmas a brighter time for others. The idea of giving presents centers on the joy that we receive when we give.
It is clear to me that the citizens of our county are oriented to giving, particularly at this time of the year. Since you know the joy of giving, you may recognize that Tucker’s advice is, unto itself, a gift; so, dig deep this December.
