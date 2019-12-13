Selected items from December 1989
In the cartoon on the 13th, Garfield missed in his attempt to throw glitter on the Christmas tree. His solution, “Move the tree.”
“Driving Miss Daisy” starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman was released on the 13th.
The Christmas episode of “I Love Lucy” was rebroadcast on the 18th for the first time in over 30 years.
Some local items from December 1989
On the 1st, a Warrensburg Optimist Club ad included a coupon for $1 off freshly cut Missouri-grown Scotch-pine trees.
Tom Carter’s Appliance ran a Christmas special ad on the 4th: Zenith 13-inch color TV, $189; Zenith 19-inch color TV with remote, $318; Tappan built-in dish washer, $259; Tappan self-cleaning 30-inch electric range, $329.
Director of Community Services Leland Stewart was pictured on the 5th presenting a check for $100 to Joy Stevenson, who was treasurer of the Christmas Store.
A major storm covered the area in thick snow on the 15th. Pictured sledding down one of these piles were Nancy and Jim Trodick and their children Noah and Adam.
Personal perspective for December 1989
Most of the Scotch pine that we had planted back in the 1970s had long since been eaten by deer. We were able to cut the top from one of the remaining trees for a perfect one to trim. My job was stringing the lights. By then we had an array of items to hang. The special ones were, of course, made by little hands.
Then the snow hit. I made it home from classes to find Sara and Rhae sliding down the Janvin’s dam, which abutted our land on the north. I changed my clothes and joined them. What a delightful day it was. We froze our mitten-covered hands. Still, we only paused briefly to warm them after pushing another person down the hill. Gradually, we extended our ride to reach the edge of the county road.
The county road wasn’t the speedway that it is now. So, perhaps, if we were to do it this year, I guess I could use the potential danger as a reason not to do it. Otherwise, I’d be all up for it!
