Selected items from December 1979
• On the 3rd, Ann Landers ran letters explaining why someone would not be able to adopt another pet. She had recently asked a couple why they had not kept a stray instead of having it put down. (You may remember that letter from October in the column about our first cat’s campaign to live in our house.)
• From the comic strip “Frank and Ernest” on the 5th: The IRS demanded payment for a bad check. The guys asked why the Feds didn’t respect deficit spending.
Some local items from December 1979
• Ads from the 6th: Sonic offered five hot dogs for $1. Radio Shack had a hi-fi system, for a year-around gift, for $39.95 or, for the serious music lover, a Realist system with dual speaker for $729.
• At the Warrensburg Hospital, now Western Missouri Medical Center, on the 12th, Dr. Jessie Jutten was awarded a 43rd-year pen for service and Dave Bloedel received a special certificate for organizing a disaster plan for Johnson County.
• On the 12th, the Warrensburg Optimist Club named Winston Reid, a student at Warrensburg High, as its Teenager of the Month.
• Official U.S. weather observers reported, on the 24th, that a half inch of snow had fallen in Johnson County.
Personal perspective for December 1979
We used the great room of our new home for the first time that Christmas. The Scotch pines that I had planted were almost six feet tall and the deer had been kind enough to leave a good selection; so, the three of us extended our tradition of cutting a live tree. It was a joy to carry it directly into the house.
We built a fire in our circular, totally glass-encased fireplace and trimmed the tree while the flames danced in our view. The finished tree delighted us. We toasted our success as we sat around the fire.
The dusting of snow added the icing to the season. Still, the weather did not prevent me from contributing a small part to the Christmas dinner by grilling the steak outside.
We shared our meal with Iva Skidmore, who had been a neighbor and adopted grandmother from our old neighborhood. It was a magical season.
