Selected items from August 2009
• Sally Brown said, as she brought Snoopy his supper in the “Peanuts” cartoon on the 3rd, “I bet you appreciate having your supper served by a cute waitress.” Snoopy asked her to define “cute.”
• On the 4th, columnist Amy Dickinson reminded her readers that Facebook friends are not always real friends.
Local items from August 2009
• Barbara Curtis told a group of about 50 individuals on the 2nd, “In Habitat there is a saying, ‘Houses are not important, they’re only essential because what we’re really building is a community.” The Habitat for Humanity group broke ground on West Gay Street for the sixth house in its history.
• On the 3rd, the MathMovesU initiative, out of Waltham, Massachusetts, announced that Charlene Atkins, a math teacher at Kingsville High School, had won its Math Hero Award. Prize money for the honor was $2,500, which was matched by the school district.
• “Backward Glances,” compiled by Stella Harris, had the following item: An Aug. 7, 1954 ad from the Star Theater had a giant movie marathon of five feature films and three cartoons for the regular price.
• Harmony Gardens helped Bessie Carder, 104, celebrate her birthday on the 7th with a cruise party. Her daughter, Patty Lynch, 84, said Carder told her that the secret to long life was eating onion sandwiches.
Personal perspective for August 2009
As we move into our second year of remembering the past, I’m reminded of a truth (from the Greek philosopher Heraclitus I’m told): A person can not put her/his foot in a river twice; the river is a different river each time and the person is a different person.
We will be looking at months with the same names as the ones we’ve looked at already. Most of the events we consider will be similar to the ones we’ve already talked about. Still, each event will be a new event, and I will do my best to give each a new perspective.
Hopefully you value the variety, although I know that some of you wish I’d avoid the more academic topics. However, those reflect another value that I believe all of you have — a value for thought.
