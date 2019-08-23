Selected items from August 2004
• A reclusive train collector living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, anonymously donated a train collection to the struggling Union Station in Kansas City on the 16th. The gift was key in propelling the restoration efforts for the station.
• In the “Peanuts” strip on the 16th, Franklin quoted his grandmother after her birthday, “The years have been good to me but the months and weeks have been a little rude.”
• At the Olympics in Athens, Greece, that month was Tom Poppas, holder of the 2003 World Championships gold medal in the decathlon. Coached by Kip Janvrin, he was favored to win the Olympic gold. However, an injury to his foot took him out of competition.
Some local items from August 2004
• On the 16th, Gregory E. Bendorf was named Warrensburg Optimist’s Teenager of the month. He was most active in civic, community and school activities among them being assistant director of the DARE program.
• In an Aug. 20 editorial, Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal Publisher Avis Tucker discussed a planned Earth Observation System controlled from space by computers. Tucker foresaw the need for improved human communication if the system were to provide its fullest benefits.
• Staci Wiggins, daughter of Jan and Mike Wiggins of Warrensburg, returned on the 20th from the prestigious Baldwin Academy in Kirksville where her course of study included astronomy.
Personal perspective for August 2004
In my Bridge Models of Reasoning, the bridge connects evidence with a conclusion in such a way as to help someone who believes the evidence to accept the conclusion. One of these types of bridges is “contingency” where two things are connected in time or space. As an example, if we see lightning, we expect to hear thunder.
Avis Tucker saw a contingency between humans communicating effectively and having computer systems function well. Union Station saw a contingency between having a major train connection and building a popular tourist destination.
Sara and I were pleased that the Union Station powers that be were correct when we went there for her birthday this year. We enjoyed gourmet meals and a show of the constellation at the planetarium.
Unfortunately, on returning home, we found another contingency: when there is lightning and thunder, firework shows are often canceled.
