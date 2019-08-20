Selected items from August 1999
• In Beetle Bailey on the 3rd, Cookie told Pvt. Zero that dinner was almost ready and to serve the canapes to the General’s guest. Zero then opened a can of peas.
• On the 15th, Tiger Woods won his first PGA Championship. It was his second overall win in a major tournament. He defeated the 19-year-old Spaniard Sergio Garcia by one stroke.
• “Fly” was released by the group Dixie Chicks on the 31st.
Local items from August 1999
• Kelli Billingsly was selected for a two-year course at the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont as reported on Aug. 2.
• “We thought it fitting as we welcome Dr. (Bobby R.) Patton to the university community,” said Vivion Richardson, assistant director of the museum on what is now the University of Central Missouri, on the 3rd. She was talking about the museum’s featured display, “A Tribute to Central Presidents.”
• At the Country Club on the 9th, Karl Jaeger won the City Champion trophy with a two-day total of 139. George Bullard was Senior Champ with 152 and Marshall Agnel was Junior Champ with 152.
• On the 19th, Emily Ellis of Centerview was named the Warrensburg Optimist Teenager of the month. She had been a delegate to Girls State and a West Central Electric delegate that included a trip to Washington, D.C.
• Dorothy and Hillard Wissman of Warrensburg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 28th, and Barbara and Bob Mannering observed their 50th on the 29th.
Personal perspective for August 1999
Sometimes, it’s best to be ignorant of what’s coming your way! That was clearly the case for me as school began that August. It was to be my last year of teaching at what is now UCM.
As I walked across campus before classes started, I was somewhat cavalier. I had been assigned to teach a distance-learning course, via television, which carried with it both a reduced teaching load and a graduate assistant. I felt, as the saying goes, “I had it made.”
Had I only known! That year I learned that sometimes you must make sacrifices to do what you know should be done. Hope you’ll stay with me as we revisit that year.
