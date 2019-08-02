Selected items from August 1974
• In his column on Aug. 1, Ray Cromley said that Chief Justice Warren Burger, in writing the decision on the Watergate tapes, had established an important principle: the courts, not the president, determine the scope of executive privilege.
• On the 6th, Rose Donegan (95), former owner of the Century Theater in downtown Kansas City, reflected on the 10 years in which Frank James was the ticket taker for her movies. “He was a real gentleman and one of the kindest and most gentle men I ever met.”
• President Richard Nixon, on the morning of Aug. 8, told Vice President Gerald Ford that he would resign. That night, he told the nation via television.
Local items from August 1974
• An ad on the 2nd from Sundown West Restaurant listed a Sunday buffet, all one could eat, for $2.95, $1.39 for children under 10; weekend family-styled chicken dinner including a slice of pie, all one could eat for $2.50 for adults and 99 cents for children under 10.
• On the 11th, winners of the four divisions of the horse-shoe-tossing contest at Grover Park, sponsored by Warrensburg Park and Recreation, were announced. They were Raymond Plutte in men’s A; Don Kendrick in men’s B; Marsha Graef in women’s; and Rick Foster in juniors.
• Marcelle W. Stumpff and Peggy Nickles, both of Warrensburg, were recognized for completing an intensive 10-week graduate course in adult education. The course was taught by Assistant Professor Gordon Bachus.
Personal perspective for August 1974
The “Peter Principle,” based on the research of Laurence J. Peter, states simply, “in any organization, people rise to their highest level of incompetence.” The book co-written by Peter and Raymond Hull was published in 1969. I was most familiar with the principle by the summer of 1974 when our department head asked me to be the department’s graduate coordinator.
I understood the concept as I sat in my new office that August advising the department’s graduate students. It had been less than a year since I had finished the last requirements for my Ph.D. I waited three years before a yet younger person gladly rose to take that job. I was glad to return to doing what I had competence to do.
