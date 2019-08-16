Selected items from August 1994
• Rwandan refugees refused to return home despite assurance for their safety issued by the United Nations as reported on the 3rd.
• On the 4th, Ann Landers provided a letter from a woman who had read Landers’ column since she was a young child. The woman summarized lessons she had learned from reading the advice columnist. Among them were: you are responsible for your own happiness; tell others you care about them; and spend time with your children.
Local items from August 1994
• On the 3rd, a workshop on risk factors for children and families was conducted at the Johnson County Extension Center.
• Sarah and Robert Schwartz announced the engagement of their daughter, Anne Winnifred, to Douglas Jeffrey Brown on the 15th.
• Hannah White and Barle Patrick, both of Warrensburg, gave demonstrations in the 4-H Building of the State Fair on Aug. 20.
• On the 22nd, Johnson County resident Gladys Correll won $5,000 in the Missouri Lottery.
Personal perspective for August 1994
We exchanged emails with our daughter Rhae regularly as she did her summer abroad in Kenya. In August she told us flights out of Kenya had been restricted. We received daily assurances from her academic advisor, who was in contact with the U.S. State Department, that negations to allow Americans to leave Kenya would result in Rhae’s being on a plane home soon.
Rhae wasn’t as positive; but she was hopeful. Since she had been working with agencies in Kenya, she had a network among the locals there who were advising her. Then, she wrote that she had made a contact with a Kenyan who had the power to grant her passage if she had more money.
A problem with sending her money was that everything coming into the country could be inspected and anything of value was likely to disappear.
Since 1990, our currency had a security strip to reduce counterfeiting. That strip would show on any X-ray. It wasn’t easy to find an older $100 bill; but we did and wrapped the money in brown paper and mailed it in a plain envelop and waited.
Rhae was on the plane home the day after she received the unopened envelope.
