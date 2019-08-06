Selected item from August 1979
• A woman apologized to Ann Landers in her column on the 6th. The woman recognized she had been wrong to think that Landers made up letters when she (the woman) read about the $854,000 a person was awarded when a plastic surgeon placed the person’s navel too high on her stomach.
Local items from August 1979
• It was announced on Aug. 3rd that Ken Bodenhamer, 14, had won first place in the National Junior Boys Division for baton twirling in competition held at Notre Dame. Ken was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Bodenhamer.
• Shorty’s Fried Chicken opened its sixth restaurant, in Warrensburg, on the 1st. The chain was owned by Terry Gibson of Columbia and Bill Alwell of Sedalia. Alwell’s son Steve managed the Warrensburg location.
Personal perspective for August 1979
“May our marriage be like the oak and the cypress. May the shade thereof protect our child, but not exist for her protection.” Inspired by Kahlil Gibran I had written verses in his book, “The Prophet,” as a gift for Sara on our first wedding anniversary.
We decided to symbolize those verses in a stained-glass window for our new home. We had a small opening between the support beams in a bathroom wall, approximately 2 feet tall.
Harry Reynolds, a recognized artist and friend agreed to create a drawing of the window. He captured well the essence of the passage. The picture was proportional to the opening, taller than it was wide.
We took Reynold’s work to a talented stained-glass artist. Due to restraints on her time, she was reluctant to accepting the job. However, as she saw how special the glass was to us, she agreed.
As our new home neared completion that August, I went to pick up the finished stained-glass window. It was beautiful. Reflecting well on Reynolds’ drawing and on what we envisioned for our wall, except it was 2 feet wide.
Yes, I was disappointed. The artist was angry — apparently at me. “Well, I guess, I can reshape it to be 2 feet tall, but it won’t look like your drawing.”
And she did; and it doesn’t. It does symbolize life as well as marriage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.