Selected items from August 1984
• Snoopy, at a golf course in the “Peanuts” strip on the 9th, looked at a sign that said, “No carts allowed.” Snoopy was in a shopping cart.
• On Aug. 15, Erma Bombeck wrote in her column, “No news may be good, but it’s boring.” She urged everyone to get out and do something.
• President Ronald Reagan spoke at the Missouri State Fair on the 19th. He was on his way to the Republican National Convention in Dallas.
Local items from August 1984
• On the 15th, Loren Wilson, Warrensburg, displayed some of his two-pound potatoes. They were the largest potatoes he had ever grown.
• In a letter to the editor published on the 20th, Leonard Orschein, Centerview, expressed his appreciation to the county workers who had done an excellent job in repairing the road from U.S. Highway 50 to Blackwater Church.
• Mr. and Mrs. Guy Harrison celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 19th. Guy had married Lora Tompkins on Aug. 16, 1934.
• Over 3,000 people danced on Pine Street as part of “Dancing in the Street” sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce on the 22nd.
Personal perspective for August 1984
As we struggled to complete the walks and firepit before we all had to return to the classroom, we saw a potential windfall. Men began razing the old silo that stood just northwest of where we were working. The structural tile from that silo would be perfect particularly for finishing the firepit. They were smooth, hard and earth tone.
All that was needed was for them to share the tile with us. Since they were tearing down the silo, I reasoned they saw the tile as scrap. Perhaps, all I would have to do was ask; so, I did.
“Oh, sure, you can have them. It’ll save me hauling them off to the dump.”
As I was loading what we needed in my little tractor wagon, I enjoyed talking with the man. One thing he said stood out because it reflected my “share-cropper attitude.” It was an old saying, but it was the first time I’d hear it: “Don’t be penny wise and pound foolish.”
