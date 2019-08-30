Selected items from August 2014
• On the 7th in Columbia, the University of Missouri Tigers were preparing, in 90-degree weather, for their third season in the Southeastern Conference. Coach Gary Pinkel was optimistic even after losing key players to the National Football League from their team that had won the SEC Eastern Division.
• In Lawrence, Kansas, at the University of Kansas, the outlook was less than rosy under head coach Charlie Weis, whose record there stood at 4-20.
• Kansas State University, under the direction of Bill Snyder, defeated Stephen Austin by a score of 55-16 on Aug. 30.
• On the 31st, the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Alex Smith signed a $68 million extension to his contract, which took it through the 2018 season.
Local items from August 2014
• At media days on the 6th, coach Jim Svoboda, quarterback Hayden Hawk and defensive lineman Raymond Hunter said they expected a stronger start to the 2014 season than in 2013 when they started with three losses.
• Expectations were high on the 20th for the Crest Ridge Cougars as they worked with head coach Chris Cavanah.
• The Knob Noster Panthers, under the direction of coach Richard Villigram, prepared for their opening game against Versailles on Aug. 22.
• On the 22th, the Warrensburg Tigers returned home from Excelsior Springs with a 14-7 opening-game win. According to coach Scott Grinde the victory resulted from strong-defensive play. Still, the running of Zachary Nowlin provided the essential offensive punch.
Personal perspective for August 2014
It’s football time again. Sports give us a diversion from events that may be depressing. Certainly, with football, it eases the disappointment that may come with the passing of summer.
The Chiefs have their offensive machine reassembled and give promise of revamping the defense to be competitive. I won’t repeat my mistake of last year in predicting a Super-Bowl appearance — well, not at this time.
I’ve heard often and from many individuals that the place to find the purest performance in sports and the arena most deserving of support is in the games played by high-school and Division II players. The more I look back at events coloring the business of sports in Division I and the pros, the more I see the truth of this view.
