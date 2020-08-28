Selected Items from August 2010
• Ad from Parker’s Deli on the 13th: Buy 5 daily value meals and get the 6th free. Offer good until the end of the year.
• Taylor Swift’s “Mine” was the Billboard’s top single on the 14th.
• Week of Welcome kicked in the University of Central Missouri school year on the 15th with a barbecue featuring comedian Buzz Sutherland, hypnotist Jim Wand, mentalist Christopher Carter and other events.
• On the 21st, in his first State of the Union at UCM, President Charles Ambrose credited the work of Gordon Lamb, who served as the interim president during the month of July. Then, Ambrose motivated the faculty to be engaged in the community throughout the school year.
• “When you finish the last game of the year, in the regional final, at your court, and you lose, your goals for the next year are already set,” Jennies Volleyball Coach Flip Piontek was quoted on the 26th. He and his six returning starters were highly motivated to earn a trip to the national tournament in 2010.
Personal Perspective for August 2015
I found I loved to talk at an early age. Someone recommended that I read “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” It was the first book, not assigned in school, that I read. It probably won’t surprise you that August I was writing “A Comprehensive Theory of Appeals,” which applied A. E. Phillips’ seven impelling motives.
Each of Phillips’ seven motives influence everyone, but to varying degrees. Five of the motives — life preservation, power, property, love and reputation — generally work together. Striving for one seldom conflicts with gaining another.
As you might conclude, my strongest motive is to have a good reputation. Preserving my life has never been a major factor in my thinking and only slightly more so in my actions.
Gaining a good reputation tends to contribute to my living longer since less people want to harm me and more people tend to nurture me.
Of course, the longer I live, the more opportunities for me to gain some degree of fame. So, I’m motivated to live another day, but I don’t want it to be a matter of “I’ll do it or die trying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.