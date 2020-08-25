Selected Items from August 2005
• “The closure principle states when an object is not complete, or the space is not completely enclosed, and enough elements are present, the parts tend to be grouped together and we perceive the whole figure,” was among the definitions found useful at the 6th Global Conference and Health Promotion held in Thailand, Aug. 7-11.
• On the 17th, Kip Janvrin was off to Sebastian Spain to compete in the decathlon competition for the World Masters Track and Field Championships. “I finally get a chance to compete against guys that are younger than me,” he said with a laugh.
• The task created by the Base Realignment Act of 2005 was to determine which U. S. military bases would be closed and how best to transfer those facilities to productive use. By the 24th, the resulting decisions had been made. Whiteman Air Force Base was not on the list of bases to be closed.
• The U. S. Department of Agriculture declared Holt and Atchison counties to be drought disaster areas on the 25th. It was the worst drought in Missouri since 1980.
• An ad on the 26th: Happy birthday and congratulations to David Curtis (Mr. Old Drum) for 28 years as Director of Warrensburg Park and Recreation.
Personal Perspective for August 2005
I’ve heard the story, always said to be true, several times, each in a different location. A person accomplishes a major task or retires, goes home and dies. Perhaps that story has woven itself into my subconscious. I have trouble finishing projects. A student once told me that I had the least need for closure of anyone he had ever known. Obviously, I have no intention to retire.
Consciously, I know that having unfinished projects will not keep me alive forever. The older I get, the more I must recognize that the need to complete the circle, to finish the drawing isn’t just a compulsion of the mind. Forces for closure are woven into the fabric of everyone’s life. Yet, in that regard, most minds, most bodies resist mightily the closure principle.
Yes, there are sad exceptions and they are increasing among teenagers. People seek their own closure. COVID-19 has altered goals thus removing hope. We all need goals, shapes to complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.