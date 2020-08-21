• An ad on the 1st from Larson Motors: 2000 Chevrolet truck $14,200; 1998 Ranger $7,950; 1997 Chevrolet Malibu $8600.
• At the Republican convention on the 3rd, George W. Bush selected Dick Chaney, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, as his running mate.
• “Miracles happen,” said Joe Liberman on the 7th in accepting the Democrat party’s nomination for vice president. “This is a miracle for which I’m grateful.”
• On the 8th, the success of the Genome Project prompted a cartoon with a girl saying, “I kinda wanted them to say girls are made of sugar and spice.”
Personal Perspective for August 2000
This column is a continuation of the one for July 2000 which was only published online. Given that the printed DSJ only appears now on Fridays, I ask you to access dsjnow.com to read the Tuesday version of this feature.
At the end of the July 2000 Personal Perspective, Sara and I were spending our nights at the conference center on Central’s campus. One of the things remaining for us to do was to secure absentee ballots for the presidential elections. In so doing, we learned of the requirement that they be notarized. It could be difficult for us to find a notary in China. We were assured that any official stamp would be accepted.
The main things, then, keeping us in Johnson County was the ground connection to our new heat-pump system. West Central Electric was digging the trenches to hold the pipes for the ground-source heat exchange. The problem was their machines could not dig under our deck.
Since I knew no ditch diggers, it fell to me to crawl down and dig. It was close work and it was hot. The patch I was digging also crossed the electric line coming into our house. The job took days.
When I finished, Steve Fox connected the pipes to the unit and we were ready to leave, well, after we gave Fox a check. I assured him the check was good. He said he was sure it was but, still, he was going straight to the bank. “When a man tells you he’s going to China, you don’t want to wait around to cash his check.”
