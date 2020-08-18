Selected Items from August 1995
• Hurricane Erin moved from the Bahamas on Aug. 1 reaching Florida near Vero Beach on the second. It was downgraded to a tropical storm as it crossed Florida. Perhaps the lack of severe damage in southern Florida lulled the people into a sense of false security. Erin entered the Gulf of Mexico only to return to land along Santa Rosa Island, on the third, as a category-one hurricane. It did an estimated $700 million in damage to Florida’s panhandle. Response to warnings was judged to be poor by officials. A 15-year old lad surfed off Palm Beach County. A man and his daughter enjoyed the day in an inflatable boat in the Gulf’s San Bias area. All three were presumed drown.
• Record heat (95.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Cambridge on the first added to the impact of the drought which Great Britain was experiencing that summer.
• A strong El Nino caused drought in Australia that August. A strip of land from 125-to-200 miles wide was stretched from Stanthorpe to Charter Towers in Queensland.
Personal Perspective for August 1995
A thunderstorm awakened me this morning. It was loud and potentially destructive, but it brought rain. I know that Hawaii was suffering from Hurricane Douglas and Hanna had left floods in Texas, but this area, as much of the Midwest, needed rain.
When I walked outside, a chorus of crickets and frogs greeted me. It was the music of life. The birds also seemed more alive. And the smell was fresh giving me a sense that life could continue even if we had to wear masks and not shake another hand.
It also made me think of how important water is to our existence. Nothing quenches a thirst like water. We don’t need to be deprived of it for long to know it’s essential to our survival.
Looking back at the tragic impact of Erin, I’m reminded of the two hurricanes that Sara and I have experienced. We were in those storms’ paths because we wanted to be near an ocean. Bodies of water speak to our innermost needs, needs of the soul. Like rain on the drought-dried plains, bodies of water brings spiritual life.
