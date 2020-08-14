Selected Items from August 1990
• On the 8th, the DSJ listed enrollment guidelines and schedules for the Warrensburg School District with classes scheduled to start on Sept. 4.
• Dr. Thomas Vogel, director of Pediatric Psychology at St. Louis Children Hospital, advised parents on helping children deal with separation anxiety as they went to the first day of classes in an article on the 21st. He saw support and assurances from parents as particularly important in preparing them to be apart from their loved ones in different surroundings.
• A Captain D’s ad on the 22nd suggested “Have a seafood holiday” before the school year began. “Feed four for $8.00.”
• “‘Hating people is like burning down your own home to get rid of a rat.’ — Harry Emerson Fosdick,” was the solution to the previous day’s “Cryptoquote” on Aug. 23.
• In her “At Wit’s End” column on the 23rd, Erma Bombeck saw a sea of VCR tape in a world on fast forward as parents recorded everything about their children, including their birth.
• On the 24th, Sally Brown asked Charlie how she would rate on a scale of 1 to G. He corrected the scale to 1 to 10. She said, “Whatever.”
Personal Perspective for August 1990
Dr. Vogel’s concern in helping the child on the first day of school, as difficult as that often was, illustrates how much simpler the opening of school was then. Give your children good breakfasts, show them you love them, be there when school is dismissed and even buy them a fish dinner. Certainly, teach them hate hurts them more than anyone.
Now, while some schools plan to offer in-class instruction, parents remain uncertain as to how they can protect their children from COVID-19. Yes, the study done in South Korea did indicate young children are less affected and less contagious than adults, but the results for teenagers speak to their spreading the virus more than young adults. Deaths among students are few but are occurring.
Opening schools this year is a dilemma. Hopefully, by wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining distances and testing for infections, the decision to reopen schools will be validated. We can only hope so since children’s lives and a school year are too precious to lose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.