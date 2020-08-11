Selected Items from August 1985
• On the first, Susan Lucci lost for the sixth time in her bid for a Daytime Emmy playing Erica Kane in “All My Children.” She would have to wait another 15 years, with 15 more nominations, to win the award for the first time in 1999.
• “Dreamgirls” closed on the sixth after 1,522 performances at the Imperial Theater in New York City covering a time of more than 44 months.
• It only took one hour of negotiation for Major League Baseball to end the strike that started on the sixth. Play resumed on the eighth. The 25 games missed in those two days were completed during the regular season.
• The sixth flight of Space Shuttle Discovery was launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the 27th. It deployed three communications satellites in orbit and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in California seven days later.
• On the 21st, Mary Decker Slaney set an official women’s record by running a mile in 4:16:11 in Zurich Switzerland.
Personal Perspective for August 1985
We took our first, and last, cruise on an ocean liner that month. We went to the Bahamas and had a fun day there. Then we spent a day on the Atlantic. The thing about an ocean is that it is vast. It can prompt some of us to reflect on distance and movement recognizing that Earth is also a ship.
We marveled at Lucci not winning the Emmy. “All My Children” was the one daytime drama we watched, being on during our summer lunch hour. How many times would she have to sit for the presentations without winning? Did the wait seem longer each time?
Looking across the Atlantic under the bright moon light, I could see the earth’s curve across the distance. There were waves, and the ship was moving, but all seemed still. The distances did not seem to change; and time seemed irrelevant. Yet, I knew soon it would be day and we would be back in Miami.
Distance must be travelled but we move through time without any effort. We plot a trip to arrive on Tuesday and, with luck, arrive on Tuesday, but it ends up being Tuesday even if we don’t go.
