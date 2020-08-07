• Aug. 1, East German Waldemar Cierpinski won his second consecutive Olympic gold medal for the marathon, ran in Moscow, with a time of 12:11:03.
• On the second, Montreal Expo Manager Dick Williams won his 1000 game, 11-5, over the New York Mets.
• Keith Woods, a 15-year-old sophomore at Warrensburg High was the Neighbor of the Week on the 5th. Woods’ ambition was to water ski professionally at Cypress Gardens.
• On the 10th, the J. C. Carter family presented a program of gospel music at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center as part of the Center’s fourth anniversary.
• Mr. and Mrs. Leo Gray of Beaumont, California, announced the engagement of their daughter, Ann Leila Sue, to Dan Allen Lockhart of Warrensburg, Missouri, on the 14th.
• On the 17th, George Brett managed four hits in four at bats against the Toronto Blue Jays. At that point his batting average was 4.01. He was the first player since Ted Williams in 1946 to have an average above 4.00. The development of relief pitchers and other changes had made getting hits more difficult. Williams ended his year with an average of 4.06. Brett ended the 1980 season at .390.
Personal Perspective for August 1980
Two years ago, the DSJ bought the first “A Backward View.” I could say that I’ve run two marathons, but it’s been more like 208 sprints. That is some short of Williams’ 1,000 games.
Although I think each of the items above could be used as metaphors for my first two years and/or the start of this third one, the one that I like best is the .400 batting average. I hope my hit to miss ratio is at least four of 10 even as conditions change. Changing conditions require adjustments.
The most recent adjustment is the reduction to two sections for each column. The first editor started with two sections, but I felt, local items justified a center section. However, local items, especially ones reflecting a theme, have become difficult to obtain with the COVID-19 closures. Two sections give me more flexibility.
And things continue to change as I have just lost a second editor. Who would have thought I would have outrun even one. Perhaps, it is a marathon after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.