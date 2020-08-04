Selected Items from August 1975
• On the first, in a column entitled, “We Must Dream,” George W. Cornell told about French scholar Roger Garaudy’s conclusion that there is a God. Garaudy said that the resurrection of Christ from death showed that “all things are possible.”
• Spanning the sky over 13 acres, the largest fixed dome structure in the world was officially opened as the Louisiana Superdome on the third.
• A Walmart back-to-school ad on the fifth had Bic seven-pack of pens for 58 cents each; a choice of school scissors each for 28 cents; a Disney comp book for 38 cents; Flair Mark-a-Lot pens for 38 cents apiece; and spiral 3-pack note books for 86 cents each.
• “Assume Equity,” read the want ad on the seventh: Better than new one-year-old house in rural setting. Three bedrooms. Bath and half. Full basement. Double Garage. CA. all utilities. $28,900.
• At the PGA Players Championship on the 24th at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Al Gelberger shot a dream tournament leading wire-to-wire to win by three strokes over Dave Stockton.
Personal Perspective for August 1975
Standing on that hill that August day, looking east across the land and the dusty country road, I saw cows grazing under a couple of tall oak trees. I knew I wanted this 7.3 acres of land. It was just a hay field with a tiny pond and its price would cramp our budget, but it seemed like home.
It was my first actual pull to settle in one place. My mother had instilled in me a desire “to be someone.” My thoughts had always been of the future: get an education, get a job, get a better job, teach better, write and make a significant contribution. My focus was upon giving substance to a dream.
I knew as I stood there that for the first time I felt a compelling influence from Daddy, the man who could neither read or write but who had given me a sense of valuing others, of doing what is right and obviously a love of the land.
Although we knew we could not afford it on my salary, we committed to buying the land. The next week, Sara was awarded the assistantship she wanted.
