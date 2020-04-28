Selected World Items from April 2015
• April 6, Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63 to win the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. Tyus Jones paced the Blue Devils with 23 points.
• On the seventh, Connecticut won 63-53 over Notre Dame to claim the NCAA I Womens Basketball Championship. Kaleona Mosqueda-Lewis and Moriah Jefferson each scored 15 points to lead the Huskies.
• At the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, on the 12th, Jordan Spieth lead from wire-to-wire for his first green jacket. He bested both Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose by 4 strokes.
Some Local Items from April 2015
• On the third, the Sunrise Optimist Club named Cameron Horn as the Athlete of Month. Horn, a senior at Warrensburg High School, was the co-captain of the basketball team.
• The return of Jessica Tiller to the Warrensburg High soccer team proved key to the Lady Tigers 4-3 win over Marshall on the seventh. Tiller had been sidelined with an injury suffered during the basketball season. Her skills as goalie proved essential in the shootout after the expiration of the second overtime.
• It was announced on the 23rd that Dustin Fox would become head basketball coach at Knob Noster high in the fall. Fox had been assistant to Chis Nimmo at Warrensburg High for four years.
• Manager Kyle Crookes’ Mules baseball team lost three of four games to Lindenwood in St. Charles to finish the season in third place in the MIAA as reported on the 27th.
Personal Perspective for April 2015
Current conditions indicated that looking back at sports highlights from five years ago might be helpful. I admit, I’m not a big fan of either basketball or golf, but I do watch the final four and the Masters. Hope looking back brightens your day. Hope you look forward to reading the DSJ for some sense of stability.
When I started this perspective at the first of this month, there remained the slightest possibility that I could rewrite this section, that Easter Sunday would bring another miracle. Perhaps, even as you’re reading it, you’re rejoicing because social distancing requirements will soon be less stringent. But, I expect that I’m experiencing the third stage of grief, bargaining. I hope so since I’m tired of being angry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.