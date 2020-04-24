Selected World Items from April 2010
• According to “CalendarDate.com,” Easter fell on the fourth. The date of Easter is determined by the occurrence of the first full moon after March 22. Thus, Easter can land on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25 inclusively.
• On the second, the NBA L.A. Lakers and Kobe Bryant agreed on a three-year extension to his contract worth $87 million.
• April 11, Phil Mickelson won his third green jacket at the 74th Masters Golf Tournament. He finished three strokes ahead of Lee Westerwood.
• Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert were winners at the 45th Academy of Country Music Awards on the 18th.
Some Local Items from April 2010
• Pictured on the eighth was Velie Short, son of Margie and David Short, as he played with balloons at the Taste of Johnson County event which was sponsored by Early Bird Rotary. Rotarian Linda Fischer said the event drew more than 800 people and raised more than $1,800 to benefit the Survival Adult Abuse Center and Johnson County Fire Protection District.
• On the 12th, Art Kammerlohr said it didn’t seem like spring, but, since the average last frost was April 15, he’d discuss planting spring flowers.
• Chairwoman Rita Shaefer said that year’s Spring Art Show drew 53 artists who displayed 178 works.
• Sunlight glistened off Lion’s Lake on the 20th as a large group listened to and watched Dennis Yates create a painting which he donated to the Lion’s Lake Initiative to help raise money to restore the lake.
Personal Perspective for April 2010
Easter came six days earlier in 2010 than it did this year. Yet, as I write this at the end of March, it seems that our spring arrived earlier this year than it did then. We have had arrangements of buttercups for a couple of weeks. Robins have been hunting in the rain-soaked ground and mourning doves have been feeding at our feeders. We have had two geese living on our pond for several days now which is a first for us.
These blessings from nature have brightened our existence as the news seems to get darker. My hope is that nature has been as good to you also.
