Selected World Items from April 2005
• April 2, James “Bubba” Stewart won the Supercross race at Texas Stadium in Dallas. He was the first African American to win a major motor-sports event.
• Alex Smith, quarterback out of the University of Utah, was selected first by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft on the 23rd. Kansas City drafted University of Texas running back Derrick Johnson with the 15th pick. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t picked by Green Bay until the 24th selection.
• From “Historical Events for April 1855:” On April 21, 1855, a train first crossed the Mississippi River. It did so on the newly constructed bridge from Rock Island, Illinois, to Davenport, Iowa.
Some Local Items from April 2005
• Marion “Woody” Woods threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Mules hosted Rockhurst in the first Retro Night on the seventh. The players wore throwback uniforms and the jerseys were auctioned at the end of the game. Shawn Jones and Bob Jackson put on vests and led fans in “Take Me out to the Ball Game” during the seventh inning stretch. Dave Glover and Shirley Jackson wore their letter jackets.
• On the ninth, Warrensburg celebrated 150 years in existence with “Welcome to 1855. An exhibition of life in Warrensburg.” The expo in downtown Warrensburg featured an early church, homes, hotel, general store, school, art studio and clothing display. Activities included rug weaving, wood carving, quilters and a mountain man.
• Virginia Campbell and Rebecca Limbach spoke on Lewis and Clark for the Warrensburg chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the 23rd.
Personal Perspective for April 2005
I remember that beards became in fashion that year as men sought to capture the look of 1855. I first learned of the celebration when I saw Delbert Bodenhammer in his early stages with facial hair. He did struggle with the process; still, I must admit, he looked dapper with the new/old look. The celebration was a success with people attending from across the state. Dignitaries were thrown in jail on trumped-up charges. They seemed to enjoy the experience and their fines went to charity.
Hopefully, we’ll all be here in 2055 to acclaim Warrensburg’s 200th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.