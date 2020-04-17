Selected World Items from April 2000
• On April 23, six armed men took 21 people hostage at a resort off the eastern coast of Borneo.
Some Local Items from April 2000
• The Missouri Senate confirmed John Dralus, 47, of Kansas City, to the Board of Governors for what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) on the sixth.
• The Brad Hill-coached Mules baseball team swept a three-game series from Emporia State University on the 8th and 9th. The Mules outscored Emporia in the series 42-11.
• The Talking Mules won the National Forensics Debate tournament held April 15 through 17 at the University of Omaha. Representing the Mules, Laurie Stites went undefeated and Jay Bloodworth took the top-speaker trophy. It was a team effort, according to Director of Forensics Clifton Adams, with five teams advancing into the elimination round.
• On the 27th, John Inglish, director of Public Relations, announced his early retirement from what is now UCM effective on June 30.
Personal Perspective for April 2000
We hosted a national debate tournament on campus that April. It was a national tournament, but the sponsoring organization was young and small. The organization represented sound educational values such as clarity of speech and audience-adaptive reasoning.
UCM’s debaters were clearly the class of the tournament. Four of our two-member teams advanced into the elimination rounds. Then, the final two were Mules.
Our team’s position was that we did not compete against ourselves in tournaments. That policy generally provided no problems because tournament directors typically avoided pairing teams from the same schools. However, in this case, given the sponsor’s focus on public debate, its tradition was to stage the final round in an auditorium for all those attending the tournament to watch.
The stage was set when I arrived in the auditorium. The organization’s president said they were ready for the final round. I told him that Central’s tradition was older than his. We would not openly compete among ourselves. But, I did offer a compromise. We would put on a demonstration debate between our top two teams given that no winner was announced. He wasn’t happy, but my team was. The demonstration did illustrate that Central had true talent.
